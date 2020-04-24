Menu
State won’t release report on election IT fail

by Jessica Marszalek
24th Apr 2020 3:01 PM
THE Palaszczuk Government has refused to release a preliminary report into what caused a major IT fail during the recent council elections that messed with the publication of results.

Premier Annastacia Palaszcuk blasted the Electoral Commission of Queensland after the debacle, saying "they've got one job".

She ordered a review of the election night technical glitches that saw results not being updated and, later in the week, saw some counts displaying that more than 100 per cent of the count had been completed.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath has been provided a report by the ECQ into the problems, but has refused to release it publicly.

Instead, she has referred it to a parliament committee to investigate the issues.

Asked on Friday to tell Queenslanders what the preliminary investigation found, she declined.

"There's an independent review that will now be conducted by the parliamentary committee, then to report back in June in relation to the online publishing of results on the night and subsequent days after the local government and the two by-elections in Queensland that were held on the 28th of March," she said.

"The committee will report back and that report will be published, as all reports are."

