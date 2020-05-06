Menu
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Celebrity

Stars reveal sexy Met Gala outfits at home

by Nadia Salemme
6th May 2020 9:11 AM
There is no bigger day on the fashion calendar than the annual Met Gala - the $US30,000-a-head hot-ticket ball, thrown by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

After the indefinite postponement of this year's event, originally scheduled to be held in New York today (as it is every year, on the first Monday in May), it is being mourned online.

Pregnant singer Katy Perry - who last year dressed as a human chandelier in a bejewelled Moschino dress - revealed what she would have worn … and it did not disappoint.

Perry, 35, was planning on sporting a Jean Paul Gaultier design, complete with a cone-shaped bra in an apparent tribute to Madonna.

Of course, the outfit was perfectly tied into this year's theme, About Time: Fashion and Duration.

 

View this post on Instagram

what would have been... #TheMetBall2020💔

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Perry's outfit was a modern take on Madonna's Blonde Ambition tour costume circa 1983, and featured a baby bump-shaped harness and matching brassiere.

She captioned the image, "what would have been … #TheMetBall2020".

 

Katy Perry at last year’s Met Gala, which was themed around Camp: Notes on Fashion. Picture: Getty Images
Katy Perry at last year’s Met Gala, which was themed around Camp: Notes on Fashion. Picture: Getty Images

It came as a Wintour-approved virtual celebration of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala was held on Instagram.

Dubbed #MetGalaChallenge, American Vogue and Met regular Billy Porter invited fashion followers to recreate their favourite look in an Instagram challenge (via #MetGalaChallenge).

From Beyonce's naked Givenchy dress to Rihanna's infamous Pope-inspired Maison Martin Margiela outfit, this is how the outfits were recreated in isolation, with a DIY spin.

 

@plastiquepussey does Beyonce. Picture: Instagram
@plastiquepussey does Beyonce. Picture: Instagram

 

Queen Bey’s original gown from 2015. Picture: Getty Images
Queen Bey’s original gown from 2015. Picture: Getty Images

 

The Kardashian-Jenners by @pedritopedro. Picture: Instagram
The Kardashian-Jenners by @pedritopedro. Picture: Instagram

 

 

Wintour's US Vogue Insta feed has hand-picked the most jaw-dropping celebrity outfit recreations, as Hollywood star Julia Roberts shared a BTS of what she would have worn to the ball and Kylie Jenner mused on the hidden wardrobe malfunction of one of her Met Gala outfits.

From Lady Gaga to Beyonce's now-iconic looks, Instagram users have recreated the wild and wacky outfits worn by celebrities to the VVVIP event over the years, to shocking and hilarious result.

 

@kalaenouveau does Cardi B. Picture: Instagram
@kalaenouveau does Cardi B. Picture: Instagram

 

Hustlers star Cardi B last year. Picture: Getty Images
Hustlers star Cardi B last year. Picture: Getty Images

 

@kat.mcnamara as Gigi Hadid. Picture: Instagram
@kat.mcnamara as Gigi Hadid. Picture: Instagram

 

Gigi Hadid at the Met Gala in 2017. Picture: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid at the Met Gala in 2017. Picture: Getty Images

 

@glambear_ as Janelle Monae. Picture: Instagram
@glambear_ as Janelle Monae. Picture: Instagram

 

Janelle Monae at last year’s ball. Picture: Getty Images
Janelle Monae at last year’s ball. Picture: Getty Images

 

@jakobvegh channels Celine Dion. Picture: Instagram
@jakobvegh channels Celine Dion. Picture: Instagram

 

Celine Dion’s fringed outfit from 2019. Picture: AFP
Celine Dion’s fringed outfit from 2019. Picture: AFP

 

@sanja_nestorovic_as Rihanna. Picture: Instagram
@sanja_nestorovic_as Rihanna. Picture: Instagram

 

The OG on the steps of the Met crica 2018. Picture: Getty Images
The OG on the steps of the Met crica 2018. Picture: Getty Images

 

@gabbi_mosher as Rihanna. Picture: Instagram
@gabbi_mosher as Rihanna. Picture: Instagram

 

Originally published as Stars reveal sexy Met Gala outfits at home

