Star’s radical plan to save NBA season

Brooklyn star Spencer Dinwiddie is receiving support from every pocket of cyberspace after he went public with a radical proposal to save the suspended NBA season.

The NBA suspended the season on Thursday to try to protect players, personnel and fans from the COVID-19 pandemic.

With no sign of the league returning any time soon, Dinwiddie on Sunday took to Twitter to unveil a radical plan to turn the rest of the season into a knockout tournament, similar to the NCAA College basketball finals (known as March Madness) or grand slam tennis events.

The 26-year-old's plan aims to allow the NBA to wrap up the 2019-2020 season with a full playoffs campaign and still give players a small off-season before the 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin in October.

The NBA season suspension is not expected to allow play to resume for at least another four weeks.

Dinwiddie's plan essentially keeps all 30 teams' championship hopes alive - even the deplorable Gold Coast Warriors, who have just 15 wins from 65 games this season.

The radical proposal calls for the traditional conference system to be abolished and for teams to be seeded 1-30 based purely on their win/loss record.

Dinwiddie's plan involves:

- The bottom four teams playing a three-game series wildcard weekend that would cut the field from 30 teams to 28

- The top four teams (currently the Bucks, Raptors, Lakers and Clippers) get a first round bye

- The first round (involving teams seeded 5-28) played across a five-game series cuts the total field to 16 teams (including the four teams given a first round bye)

- All remaining rounds are played as best-of-seven series - including the finals series.

Hear him out.

Dinwiddie's plan would certainly re-energise the bottom teams in the league, but offers no benefit for the teams at the top.

Despite the potential shortcomings, the plan was met with widespread approval by basketball fans on Sunday.

"Ok so hear me out @NBA," Dinwiddie posted on Twitter.

"We already play a 16 team playoff basically. We're losing roughly 18 games. Current viewers have said they wait for it to get exciting/playoff time. Also we see the reception of March Madness.

"We could do a 5 game tune-up and just jump straight to a March Madness best of 7 winner take all every team tournament. Not bound by conference but all 1-30 just getting to it Bracket style. Every game would be nationally televised, fans would go crazy.

"Could even Neutral site the play in series (since 30 isn't an even breakdown) in a football arena like the national championship to try to recoup some revenue

"@NBA I think we're looking at a 28 team tournament. Top 4 seeds get a bye. Teams 27, 28, 29, 30 have the neutral site play in games March madness style in a best of 3.

Then the round of 28 is best of 5.

And then the round of 16 etc proceeds as usual!

"And then the round of 16 etc proceeds as usual!

"My estimation the 5 game tune up takes 2weeks. The play in is a week max. The extra round is 7-10 days. That way season does not go into August or anything crazy that effects next season too. Fans would go crazy for that last 4 in neutral site tournament!

"Considering the fact we charter I don't think it's as difficult as you think. That's why the best of 3 would be football stadium neutral site to decrease travel. And the best of 5 would have to be a 2-2-1 to decrease travel."

It's easy to see why fans have reacted with mass approval of the March Madness-styled proposal.

It comes after coronavirus sufferer Rudy Gobert pledged $AUD800,000 to help those affected by the NBA shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week Gobert tested positive for the virus and the American basketball league suspended its season.

The Utah Jazz centre was slammed for an idiotic attempt at making fun of the global pandemic just days before his positive test, when he made a point of touching every microphone and voice recorder on the table in front of him at a press conference before leaving the room.

The footage went viral and drew widespread condemnation.

Since the NBA pulled the plug on its season, a host of stars have offered to help out. Cleveland's Kevin Love, reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson and Detroit's Blake Griffin have all pledged hundreds of thousands of dollars to ease the financial burden on stadium workers who face an uncertain future and loss of income because of the season's hiatus.

Gobert became the latest to join the party, donating $800,000 to health services and arena employees.

The 27-year-old will donate $300,000 in aid to part-time employees at the Jazz's arena who are unable to work as the NBA is shut down in a bid to combat the spread of the virus.

Another $300,000 will assist families affected by the outbreak in Utah and Oklahoma City. He also promised $200,000 for health care in his native France.