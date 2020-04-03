Even when the shows can't go on, it must.

Broadway, West End and theatres around the world have been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean musical nerds have to do without.

If you're a fan of Andrew Lloyd Webber and his sentimental spectacles, the folks over at Universal will be streaming full-length productions of his shows for free on YouTube to lift the spirits of isolated fans in their homes.

Just because you can't go to the theatre, doesn't mean it can't come to you.

But there's a catch - the shows will only be available to stream for a limited time, 48 hours in fact.

The first production to premiere on the The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel will be a 2000 adaptation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, starring Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and the grand dame of drama herself, Joan Collins.

Tim Minchin starred in Jesus Christ Superstar on the West End in 2012

RELATED: Everything new to streaming in April

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat will drop on the YouTube channel at 5am AEDT on Saturday and be available until 5am AEDT Monday morning.

The following weekend, timed for Easter, will be Jesus Christ Superstar, the 2012 production with Tim Minchin and Spice Girl Mel C.

There will be new Lloyd Webber shows available each week for that 48-hour period, with titles to be announced later.

The YouTube channel will also upload clips of performances and behind-the-scenes footage.

Originally published as Stage musicals to stream for free