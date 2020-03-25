Staff laid off as businesses adjust to Covid-19

STILL COOKING: Emanuele Perrotta, Kirsten Murrell and Brad Ekblad in the Biloela Anzac Memorial Club kitchen.

THE FUTURE of cafes, restaurants and licensed venues particularly in rural areas is under threat with forced Covid-19 bans.

Following the PMs announcement Sunday night to close the doors of licensed venues, cafes and restaurants, businesses that aren’t traditionally takeaway modelled have scrambled to adapt in a bid to survive the ban period.

As a result of the continual overheads, these businesses have had to lay off causal staff in order to cover the overheads and continue operating.

Greg Seagrott from the Biloela Anzac Memorial Club said that he has had to drop his staff numbers from 30 to 10 with maybe more forced lay offs to come.

“It’s disappointing after we’ve spent two and a half years to get this club back on its feet,” Mr Seagrott said.

“The feeling you have now is we will have to start from scratch when this is all over

“The business is going to take a loss and I feel for the new ones that have kicked off not long ago around town.”

Biloela Hotel operator Jamie Matheson said he has had to let go of all his casual bar and bistro staff in order to cover operational costs during the ban period.

Mr Matheson hopes that his casuals will reapply when the ban is up and he plans to welcome them back with open arms.

“At the moment it’s me, Liz and the chef,” Mr Matheson said.

“We love our team and we’ve still got a position for them moving forward out of this period.

“I hope they all reapply because they are a great bunch.”

Mr Seagrott said that his club face the challenge of trying to reduce overheads and at the same time, getting enough money through their takeaway service to keep the remaining staff employed.

“I always knew this might happen but it was sooner than I expected,” Mr Seagrott said.

“I feel like there’ll be worse to come in a few weeks when we might have to all sit at home and not allowed to leave.”

Not dwelling on the negative, Mr Seagrott said last night’s launch of their takeaway only service produced a good night of trade, enough to keep two chefs cooking.

“I think this town will support business having a crack at it,” Mr Seagrott said.

“The Biloela Anzac Memorial Club will get through this.”

The Biloela Anzac Memorial Club are offering a takeaway menu between 5-8pm currently with the menu subject to changes and additions.