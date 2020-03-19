SPORT SHUTDOWNS: COVID-19 halting all activity

WHAT NOW? Sport across the region is virtually at a standstill as clubs are left to pick up the pieces and try and salvage something from 2020.

FOR the juniors of the Biloela Valleys and Biloela Panthers Junior Rugby League Club, this weekend was meant to be the start of the season.

Sadly though these two clubs, as well as others around the region, have had to completely shut the doors and virtually cancel all activities on and off the field amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dee-Anne Radke from the Biloela Valleys said her club had been put on the back burner with regards to not being able to do fundraising and hold events that created mass gatherings.

“It’s sad not being able to do anything, we can’t even hold a barbecue at the clubhouse and keep everybody in touch and interested,” Radke said.

“If you can't have them together at all it makes it hard to keep the interest there.

“Not only have we outlaid money in preparation for the fields, canteen and this weekend, people are wondering whether the season will go ahead and if refunds will be on the cards.

“At this stage we have no answers about the refunds.”

On March 17, Football Federation Australia said all grassroots football activity, including games and training would be suspended until April 14.

“To a degree there’s disappointment in the fact that we had geared up for another season and we’d already played some trial matches,” Radke said.

“Our senior men’s team had already played four trial matches and our ladies two.

“It’s a tough one to swallow after our teams were getting a roll on and building continuity with the teammates and then this suspension has come in to halt games and training.

“The best case scenario is that we can start the season by the end of April-May and extend it.”

BJRL club secretary Bianca Swift said her club would be left struggling financially as result of not being able to hold any activities on and off the field.

“We rely on fundraising and canteen sales to pay the bills and sadly those bills aren’t going to stop,” Swift said.

“We are going to get the rates in September and we don’t get a water rebate on the second half of the year’s rates from council.

“We also have the electricity and insurance that have to paid throughout the year.”

Swift also said the club was planning to actively seek out further sponsors for 2021 but she feared that businesses remained fearful of the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This year we were actively seeking sponsorship going into next year’s season so we don't know how that's all going to go now given everything,” Swift said.

“I don’t think any potential sponsors and small businesses will be wanting to spend any extra money when there’s so much uncertainty around.

“We’ve had to cancel our 50 year reunion, there’s two home games in there already that are off as well as our Easter and Magic round raffles.”

All grassroots Queensland Rugby league competitions have been suspended until the first weekend in May.

Netball

Netball Queensland has suspended all community netball activity until April 20. This includes playing, training and grading.

Rugby Union

Queensland Rugby Union has suspended all affiliated and sanctioned community rugby competitions-including training- until May 2.

Pony Club

Pony Club Queensland recommends that all Pony Club activities until April 30 be cancelled. This incudes meetings and seminars.

Cricket

The Biloela Junior Cricket Club have ended their season effective immediately. This includes all junior and master blasters cricket as well as the club’s presentation night.

Golf

Golf Australia has advised that vast majority of golfers can and should continue to visit their clubs. Golf Australia recommends that all players exercise a heightenede awareness of personal hygiene.

Tennis

Tennis Queensland said all local competitions/fixtures and unsanctioned tournaments that are not operated by Tennis Queensland, the decision for postponement or cancellation is at the discretion of the relevant Club or Association.