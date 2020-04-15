Sport is on it’s way back for the shire

LACE up your boots and start shooting some goals because a date for netball’s return has been announced.

Following a meeting from Netball Queensland on April 8, the Biloela Netball Association announced Tuesday that it will follow its governing body’s directive and begin its season on July 14.

Biloela Netball Association president Shari Hancock said that this date is still tentative at this stage and the final decision will be reviewed in June.

“When we sat down and looked at it we are essentially picking up our season and moving it back one school term,” Hancock said.

“Our competition will only have one week difference in length.

“So far there’s been very minimal financial impact to the association and the final outcome will depend on where Australia is situated come July 1 and whether or not it is possible to start a program or if we are still impacted by Covid-19.”

Net Set Go will run adjacent to the season as will all rep programs and other club programs.

Hancock said that players picked to represent the region in either the CQ Claws squads or in the Nissan State Age Championship shouldn’t be affected to much by the new schedule.

“We were mindful that state championships have been postponed and planned to carry on,” Hancock said.

“The big events are still happening so we needed to provide some competition for the players to be match ready for carnivals.

“The Claws selection happened just before the lockdown so we have players that have been selected but remain in limbo.

“We are using social media and apps to deliver them training programs in the coming weeks.”

Hancock also said the new season dates should not clash heavily with other summer sports in the region.

“We took into account heat and impact with other sports so we consulted with local clubs to make sure it didn’t impact them to much,” Hancock said.

“Swimming and cricket were the two main sports we had to look at but there hasn’t been a huge crossover at this stage.

“We are coming off a strong delivery of Net Set Go and our season in 2019 so we want to build on that momentum and deliver a great season.”