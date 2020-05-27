Menu
SLOW DOWN: From mid-June the speed limit will be lowered from 80km/h to 60kmh between the Valley View Drive roundabout to Cooper Street.
Speed limit change for the Dawson Highway

27th May 2020 8:38 AM
A new speed limit will be introduced along the Dawson Highway through Biloela after the community raised concerns.

From mid-June, the speed limit will be lowered from 80km/h to 60km/h between the Valley View Drive roundabout to Cooper Street.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said in response to community concerns, the local Speed Management Committee – made up of police, council and TMR – conducted a review of the speed limit.

“The review process considered a range of factors such as road function, roadside environment, road construction standards, prevailing traffic speeds and crash history,” Mr Bailey said.

“It adds to more than $900 million being invested in road safety across the state, and the recent $185 million agreement between the Palaszczuk and Australian governments to bring forward funding for regional road upgrades, including on the Dawson Highway.

“I urge all motorists to observe the new speed limits once they are introduced and to always drive to conditions.”

