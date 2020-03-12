‘Something Moura hasn’t seen before’

CRAZY GOOD: At last year’s Moura’s Big Night Out, residents were put under the spell of a hypnotist.

GENUINE suspense is building in Moura as the community is set to enjoy the second bigger and better instalment of Moura’s Big Night Out.

The Moura State School P&C have managed not only to acquire Winter Olympic gold medallist Steven Bradbury as guest speaker but also have some surprise entertainment sure to be a hit.

Kylie Chater from the P&C said while she couldn’t reveal until the night what the surprise entertainment would be, she said it was “something big that Moura hasn’t ever seen before”.

“It’s really exciting and I get more excited when I talk to these entertainers,” she said.

“The suspense is really building in town and people aren’t guessing what it might be but someone said to me they felt like we were pulling their leg and there isn’t more surprise entertainment other than what Bradbury is doing.

“When I was away in Canada recently someone messaged me and said the event is the talk of the town.”

Mrs Chater said last year’s inaugural event, which included former Brisbane Bronco Shane Webcke and a professional hypnotist putting people to sleep, raised $23,000 for the school.

“Even though we raised a lot of money, it was about the community coming together and having a good night out because there’s not a lot that goes on out here,” she said.

“Other than the Coal ‘N’ Country Festival I can’t really think of an all-adult event that happens.

“Moura used to have a ball associated with the Coal Festival and that didn’t happen last year for whatever reason.

“My goal is to continue with this and make it the big event.”

Getting Mr Bradbury on board was as simple as sending him an email, according to Mrs Chater, who said the P&C also considered Cathy Freeman as a speaker.

“Last year we got 193 people, short of the 200 sellout,’ Mrs Chater said.

“This year we have to reduce the numbers due to our mystery entertainment.”

The night includes a three-course meal, raffles and lucky door prizes.

Tickets are $100 each, with only five left.

Moura’s Big Night Out is at Kianga Hall on Saturday, March 14, from 5–11.30pm.