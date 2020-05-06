Soft drink clan launches hand sanitiser in virus fight

A family company founded 145 years ago to make soft drinks has joined the fight against coronavirus by launching a hand sanitiser range.

A family company founded 145 years ago to make soft drinks has joined the fight against coronavirus by launching a hand sanitiser range.

THE 145-year-old family company behind the iconic Tristram's soft drink brand has joined other Queensland firms pivoting to making hand sanitiser in the fight against COVID-19.

Trisco Foods, which these days produces syrups and thickeners, has completed the first bottling of its new hand sanitiser that will be sold to aged care centres and health departments across the country.

About 35,000 litres of hand sanitiser will be produced every week at the company's Carole Park factory with volumes to increase over coming weeks as safety systems and processes are expanded. The product will initially be available in 3 litre bottles and 500 ml flip cap bottles.

Trisco Foods chief executive Mike Tristram said the company had been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and had been looking for new opportunities to utilise its product research and mass production capabilities.

"To effectively fight COVID-19 now and into the future we are going to need a lot of hand sanitiser and after some initial feasibility studies worked out we could quickly ramp up production of a product that met the highest standards and could be used in a range of clinical situations," he said.

Trisco, which was named Premier of Queensland's Exporter of the Year last year, was founded in 1875 when Thomas Tristram started a Brisbane soft drink manufacturing business from his landmark factory in Boundary St, West End.

Trisco Foods CEO Mike Tristram.

It now has a well-established business making and shipping a variety of toppings, bakery fillings, syrups and sweeteners to restaurant chains, supermarkets and food manufacturers around the world.

The company also produces the highly successful Precise Thick-N range of instant liquid thickeners that helps maintain the health of people suffering from swallowing problems and neurological-related dysphagia. Last year, the company expanded to the US with a new factory at Colorado Springs.

The sanitiser, which will be produced under the Precise Defend brand, is 80 percent ethanol and provides antibacterial hand cleansing without the need for water.

Brisbane Distillery owner Jon Atherton

Trisco has joined the Brisbane Distillery Company in producing hand sanitiser to meet a national shortage. Company founder Jon Atherton, has increased his workforce from six to 34 in the past month with the factory fulfilling 15,000 hand sanitiser orders, totalling 165,000 litres. Brisbane Distillery has paused the production of its alcoholic goods to add in the new product line.

Originally published as Soft drink clan launches hand sanitiser in virus fight