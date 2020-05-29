Savvy kitchen hero turns stale bread into a fresh feast

An Aussie has shared a simple trick to help make your bread fresh again by using something that everyone has at home.

Wouldn't it be great if you could make stale bread rolls fresh again?

Well, according to one Aussie mum, you can - and all you need is a tap.

Taking to the Facebook group, Budget Friendly Meals Australia, the mum said to help get your old bread rolls "as fresh as new" just place it under running water and then pop them in a hot oven.

The simple hack has been around for generations, but it has made a comeback as the desire to reduce waste in the kitchen grows.

"I've been conscious of reducing my waste and the job of using up stale bread rolls has always been a problem," the mum wrote alongside snaps of her resurrected stale bread rolls.

"There's only so many breadcrumbs I can keep in the freezer and my kids aren't a fan of defrosted rolls. My mum told me a trick her mum used to do back in the day, and it really works."

She explained that all you need to do is run the bread roll under a tap "so it's wet" and leave it in the oven for a few minutes.

"Honestly, it's like you just bought it from the bakery - so fresh, so yum."

Some questioned whether it works for other types of bread.

After you run it under water, pop it in the oven for a few minutes. Picture: Facebook

"I haven't tried normal bread. But when you get bread rolls and they are like a day or two old and they get stale I would wet my hand and rub water over it and pop in oven to refresh. Yum," one Facebook user wrote.

"I do this with tiger bread for soups if it goes stale. I wet them with some milk with a pastry brush and chuck it in the oven. As good as new," said another.

Others suggested to just wet down a paper towel and cover the bread with it.

Your bread will be tasting fresh again — and it will save you money and help reduce waste. Picture: Facebook

"It comes out perfect," the woman claimed. "Yep have been doing this for a long time, I think my Mum taught me this one."

Another said the tip had been passed down generations in her family as well.

"I live in the Outback and grew up on a very isolated property," another said.

"When I was younger and bread was not in plastic, if the crust was very hard on both rolls and bread you would quickly pass it under a running tap and then put it in the oven. It would come out beautiful and fresh."

Originally published as 'So fresh': Stale bread hack stuns