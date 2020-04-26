Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

Sneak peek at Coast’s ‘exciting’ new playground

by ANDREW POTTS
26th Apr 2020 1:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GIANT 11.5m tower with a slide will be the centrepiece of the Gold Coast's newest public playground which is in the works.

Plans for a new playground at Nerang's Country Paradise Parklands will be reviewed at a meeting tomorrow as city leaders move closer to starting construction.

Artist impression of proposed playground planned for Country Paradise at Nerang.
Artist impression of proposed playground planned for Country Paradise at Nerang.

Its features will include:

* The 11.5m tall tower and slide, the centrepiece of the project.

* A toddler farm play area, waterplay area, barbecues, shelters, picnic lawns, and cafe.

Area councillor Peter Young unveiled the plans for the playground on Facebook as part of an update on the project.

The proposed playground.
The proposed playground.

"Council staff have been working very diligently for many months with the appointed contractors to come up with excellent refinements to the plan, which strongly respects the character of the park, encourages natural play and development, provides a variety of space for kids of all ages, and supports the natural environment, with a strong focus on waterplay," he said.

"On Monday we meet with representatives of the Parklands Committee to review these plans and carefully map out the next phases: demolition and recovery of materials from the existing structures, and the construction plan.

"Thanks to the committee for welcoming this project into the parkland."

Originally published as Sneak peek at Coast's 'exciting' new playground

development giant slide playground waterplay

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        premium_icon Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        Property New rental laws have started in Queensland to help tenants and landlords deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. WHAT THE GUIDELINES SAY

        Huge boost for region’s roads

        premium_icon Huge boost for region’s roads

        News Banana Shire must decide on its priority road projects after receiving $600,000 for...

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        News Dawn Service live stream, how to celebrate in Queensland

        Beginning of the end? Plan to lift restrictions revealed

        premium_icon Beginning of the end? Plan to lift restrictions revealed

        News Community sports, shopping and small social gatherings could return in weeks