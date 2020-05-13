Small steps to raise awareness

WALK ON: Tracey Goltz-Kidd and her family still participated in this year's walk.

After losing her sister Kerrie Lang to breast cancer last year Tracey Goltz-Kidd was determined to participate in the Mother’s Day Classic (MDC) last Sunday.

But with mass gatherings banned plans for a big event with her extended family at Tannum Sands were ruled out.

So her family of four and her neighbours, the Kurtz family, donned pink and participated independently.

They walked 4km around the main streets to raise awareness of breast cancer and shared their photos online.

“We had a few people stop and give us donations,” Ms Goltz Kidd said.

“We had a friend in Moura, Janelle McPherson, who walked for Kerrie.

“It’s been a tough lead up to this. My sister’s anniversary is next months – lots of memories. We wanted to do something positive.

“We just wanted to say not to forget those who have been affected by breast cancer and so many have been.”

It was the first time in 23 years the MDC had gone virtual to bring the community together to raise money for breast cancer research.

Central Queensland Rio Tinto workers also connected online to share their independent events.

A spokeswoman for the company said 154 staff signed up to participate in 4km and 8km walks or runs in their backyards or local parks and shared their selfies online.

About $4300 was raised by the group for cancer research, she said.

MDC Foundation CEO Zara Lawless said as well as a fundraiser MDC had always been a community celebration that allowed people to know that however they had been touched by breast cancer they were not alone.

While there were no physical events this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, there was an extraordinary response with participants registering online for the virtual challenge walk and run across Australia, she said.

All proceeds go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) for breast cancer research to improve outcomes for those affected by breast cancer.

MDC has raised more than $37 million for breast cancer research but more is needed. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women in Australia with eight women dying from the disease every day.

For more information or to donate visit www.mothersdayclassic.com.au with fundraising remaining open until June 30.

“Australians have embraced the innovative, new virtual format with families and friends stepping out in pink to get active and stay connected while supporting vital breast cancer research,” Ms Lawless said.

For more information or to donate visit www.mothersdayclassic.com.au with fundraising remaining open until June 30.