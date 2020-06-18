Small regional business to share in $50 million

APPLY NOW: The Queensland Government is extending the Small Business COVID-19 Adaptation Grants program to Stage 2, to deliver up to $100 million funding.

SMALL businesses in the Banana Shire struggling due to COVID-19 will have access to some further relief.

On Tuesday the Queensland Government announced it would be extending the Small Business COVID-19 Adaptation Grant Program to Stage 2, to deliver up to $100 million funding, with half of this funding specifically earmarked for regional small businesses located outside of southeast Queensland.

Callide Dawson Chamber of Commerce president Steve Bates encouraged all businesses to check if they’re eligible.

“Hopefully there is enough schemes to assist most business operators,” Mr Bates said.

“The JobKeeper has been a godsend for small businesses, and now the stage 2 COVID grant is about to open.

“I believe all industries could potentially benefit from this grant.”

The available grant amount is a minimum of $2000 and up to a maximum of $10,000 per eligible small or micro business.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland (CCIQ) welcomed the good news of an additional $100 million to fund the second round of grants.

CCIQ’s economic and policy adviser, Jack Baxter, said many businesses were disappointed on missing out on the first round of grants and still needed support to recover beyond COVID-19.

“The business community is hurting, and for many, these grants provide an additional opportunity for some much-needed cash,” Mr Baxter said.

“Grants are a way to immediately support businesses on what is a long road to recovery.

“We now look forward to more positive momentum for businesses with the Palaszczuk Government committing a date when Queensland’s border will reopen.

“Additional support can also be given, by allowing businesses to adopt the COVIDsafe practice of the 4sq m per person rule, and lifting the 20 people cap limit.

“This will go a long way in providing businesses a chance to start rebounding.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said a second round of the Small Business COVID-19 Adaptation Grants of up to $10,000 would be made available from next month to help more small businesses survive and maintain and grow their staffing levels.

“Our small business community has spoken, and we have listened and responded as part of the second stage of our Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs plan,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Round one of the Small Business grants received an overwhelming response.

“In the second round, we are prioritising regional areas and allocating half of the funding to support small businesses in regional Queensland.”

For eligibility information head to www.business.qld.gov.au.