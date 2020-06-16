Small communities need bigger limits for funeral numbers

SOLEMN SERVICE: Margaret Fisher at Callide Dawson Funerals would like to see the government not place a limit on the number of people who can attend a funeral in the outback areas.

SOLEMN SERVICE: Margaret Fisher at Callide Dawson Funerals would like to see the government not place a limit on the number of people who can attend a funeral in the outback areas.

PLANNING the funeral of a loved one is regarded as a stressful experience at the best of times, but many would agree bereaved families have never faced quite such a challenging time to be organising a funeral as right now under coronavirus restrictions.

Some relief may have arrived, with the Queensland Government announcing yesterday that, from today, up to 100 people can attend funerals in Queensland as the government moves to further ease restrictions.

For people in country areas though, this may not make the process any easier.

Margaret Fisher from Callide Dawson Funerals said her service hadn’t yet seen any families alter their arrangements to accommodate the change from 50 people allowed to 100.

“It’s probably made things harder,” she said. “How do you invite 100 people?”

“It should be just open to all for country areas, country funerals tend to be a lot larger than city funerals.

“Because we haven’t had any cases in any of these districts I think it’s fine for us to just open up the funerals for anyone to attend.”

Mrs Fisher said she expected the government to increase the limit of people allowed at funerals in early July and added that clients were still sticking to smaller services, due to the difficulty of regulating and keeping the guest list to just 100 people in tight-knit communities.

“City funerals or bigger towns you’d be flat out getting 100 people at a funeral,” Mrs Fisher said.

“A country town will have a lot more people that know each of these individuals, so it’s not out of the ordinary to have a lot more than 100 people.

“We’ve been offering the live streaming of services so people may slow down on using that or not want it.

“We’ve spoken with families and some want livestreaming and others don’t.

“I don’t think it’ll be too far away when they open it up because a funeral isn’t something anybody plans, it’s thrust upon families and they can’t plan these for way in the future.”

Deputy Premier and Health and Ambulance Services Minister Steven Miles hopes lifting the number of people allowed at funerals will provide some level of comfort for people in mourning.

“This has been an incredibly tough time for everyone, let alone those grieving the loss of a loved one,” Mr Miles said.

“This latest easing of restrictions is yet another indication of how well Queenslanders have responded to our directions and advice.”

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said funeral organisers needed to keep a record of attendees for eight weeks in case contact tracing was necessary at a later date.

She said the 100-attendee limit applied to funerals only, not wakes as they are considered a gathering and therefore subject to the relevant requirements for the venue.

Dr Young said wedding ceremonies remained capped at 20 guests because they could be postponed, unlike funerals.

However while the ceremonies are limited to 20 people, up to 100 people can attend a wedding reception if the venue opts into the relevant industry-safe plan.