Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SINKING FEELING: The blue and white boat began to sink after a crew attempted to salvage it on Tuesday.
SINKING FEELING: The blue and white boat began to sink after a crew attempted to salvage it on Tuesday.
News

SUNK: Down river salvage mission is tougher than expected

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
10th Jun 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 2:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A mission to rescue a boat that ran aground in Lawrence has proven more difficult than expected.

Since February, a small blue and white boat has become an unofficial feature at the mouth of Sportsmans Creek before entering the Clarence River. It had been wedged on the bank after being carried there by flood waters.

PARKED: Floodwaters carried the boat on to the bank of Sportsmans Creek where it has remained for months. (Photo: Felicity Whitton)
PARKED: Floodwaters carried the boat on to the bank of Sportsmans Creek where it has remained for months. (Photo: Felicity Whitton)


On Tuesday, a crew from Wicks & Parker were spotted on the southern bank of Sportsmans Creek, attempting a salvage mission of the little blue and white boat.

Unfortunately, the first attempt failed, resulting in the boat to detach from the bank, re-enter the water and sink.

Lawrence resident Felicity Whitton captured the unfolding action on her mobile phone.

It's unknown at this time if or when there will be another salvage operation to recover the boat.

boat rescues clarence valley lawrence
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        premium_icon State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        News Lawyers for the Queensland Government have denied in court the state’s border closure is creating financial hardship for businesses.

        IN COURT: 51 people listed to appear in Biloela today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 51 people listed to appear in Biloela today

        News Monthly call-over at Biloela Magistrates Court

        Up to 80 jobs lost at Central Queensland coal mine

        premium_icon Up to 80 jobs lost at Central Queensland coal mine

        Business Anglo American confirms job losses at Central Queensland coal mine

        NO FOOTY: Biloela team to miss out on 2020 season

        premium_icon NO FOOTY: Biloela team to miss out on 2020 season

        News The cancellation of the rugby league competition means a Biloela rugby team won’t...