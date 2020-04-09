Singer brings street together with live performance

Virjilla Joyce is busking in her driveway once a week to give her neighbours some live music. She's also streaming it live on Facebook. Picture: Cordell Richardson

IN TIMES of isolation and strict restrictions, one Redbank Plains street is more connected than ever, thanks to the soothing sounds of music.

Local artist Virjilla Joyce swapped the live stage for her driveway last week to put on a show for her neighbours.

"I thought I would be a bit creative with what was happening and thought maybe I could do a gig on my front lawn and the neighbours could enjoy it," she said.

"I've got all my gear just sitting at home doing nothing, so that's what we did."

She initially did a letter box drop to let people know she would be putting on a show.

"I think once they heard the music, it kind of just brought people out of their houses," she said.

"They could hear it right down to the bottom of the street and they were all out on their front lawns. Even one of the neighbours from right down the bottom walked all the way up to the top of the hill to tell us how it really brightened his day.

"There was a lot of people out and about, there were kids dancing on their letter boxes and people just enjoying a drink."

She hopes to now make it a weekly event each Saturday.

"We're doing it again on Saturday. We're going to do it every Saturday," she said.

Virjilla released her EP in January this year at Ballistic Brewery in Springfield.

She had made her way on to the festival scene, but those performances have now been postponed.

To support Virjilla, you can visit virjillajoyce.bandcamp.com to purchase her CD or merchandise, or you can check out her music on Spotify.

Her live street performances are also being streamed on Facebook.