SHOOTING: Toowoomba man wounded after altercation
UPDATE: Police appealed for witnesses after a man was shot at Centenary Heights last night.
Around 6.30pm, a 36-year-old man was walking along Storey St when a white car drove up to him.
Investigations indicate man has engaged in conversation with the occupants of the vehicle before a single shot was discharged.
Police believe they were known to each other.
The man sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his foot.
Detectives are appealing to anyone in surrounding streets who may have seen a white car around the same time as the incident to come forward.
Investigations continue.
10:30: TOOWOOMBA detectives are making inquires after a man arrived at Toowoomba Hospital with a suspected gunshot wound to his foot.
It is understood the man was shot about 8pm Sunday, by a person known to him.
Anyone with information about the alleged shooting should phone Policelink on 131 444.