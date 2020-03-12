Shire’s most talented to play their little hearts out

HITTING NOTES: Biloela State High School’s Rachel Melville, Grace Howard and Lucy Johnston can’t wait to join other 300 talented musicians from around Central Queensland.

HITTING NOTES: Biloela State High School’s Rachel Melville, Grace Howard and Lucy Johnston can’t wait to join other 300 talented musicians from around Central Queensland.

SEVEN of the most talented school-aged musicians in the Banana Shire will join 368 of their peers from around Central Queensland in a lucrative program.

Theodore State School’s Isabel Anderson (Year 10), Taylor Cluff (Year 9) and Bella Weier (Year 9) will join Rachel Melville (Year 11), Grace Howard (Year 10) and Lucy Johnston (Year 11) from Biloela State High School and Moura State High School’s Laura Du Plessis (Year 9) at the State Honours Ensemble Programs (SHEP) occurring in Rockhampton during March 2020.

The students will be given the opportunity to participate in two and a half days of intensive music-making, instructed by some of the best musical teachers and conductors in the region.

Laura Du Plessis was involved in the SHEP Middle School (Years 5-9) program last year and will participate in both the middle school and SHEP Capricornia (Years 7 to 12) programs in 2020.

“I play the piano, flute and am also a vocalist,” Ms Du Plessis said.

“I learnt some really fun songs and many exercises with these amazing teachers last year.

“All the students are so kind and they know the same musical talent and we share a lot for advice among ourselves as well when we sing.

“I look forward to doing it again, learning new songs and being around people that love music like I do.”

Ms Du Plessis said her mother Shannon, who was also her music teacher at school, was a talented singer as well and that served as inspiration for her.

“I can’t wait to see what the program involves for the older students this time around and for Laura,” Mrs Du Plessis said.

“She sings in a really high register and she will be among a large number of students that all have different voice levels and when you put them together they harmonise beautifully.”

YOUNG TALENT: Laura Du Plessis, Moura State High School at the SHEP program in 2019.

The students will complete intensive learning from Friday afternoon, all day Saturday and then Sunday morning before a concert Sunday afternoon from 1pm at North Rockhampton State

The trio from Theodore State School all play the clarinet, with Ms Anderson attending the SHEP program for her fourth time.

“I learn everything when I go and, in particular, the program teaches you sight reading and how to play in a big band,” Ms Anderson said.

“My uncle plays clarinet really well and that’s partly why I really like it.

“I’m not as good as my sight reading as I’d like to be so I want to learn more about that.”

Ms Weier said she was feeling nervous at her first chance to attend SHEP.

“I started playing clarinet in Year 5 so I’ve played it for five years,” Ms Weier said.

“I wanted to try something new and I’ve always loved music

“I’ve never played in a band as big as it’s going to be.

“It will be interesting to see all these different people coming together.”

Ms Cluff said she enjoyed the clarinet, tenor saxophone and also singing around the house.

“It’s great because we experience being able to play with others from all over the place,” Ms Cluff said.

“For us, in Theodore, this is the only opportunity we get to play in a big band.”

Although Biloela State High School has three pianists going to SHEP, all three have been selected for different musical areas.

Ms Melville will make her fourth appearance at SHEP playing the clarinet.

She looks up to her mother who is a piano teacher.

“I have siblings that have all learnt an instrument and it got to me and I wanted to do one as well,” Ms Melville said.

“SHEP gives you motivation and makes you feel like you could do this for your life.

“Each time it’s a different conductor with different tips and little things they tell you that are easy to use back at school.”

Ms Johnston plays the cello and she understands just how special SHEP is for her and her rurally based peers.

“In places like Brisbane musicians our age can get the opportunity to these sort of programs every weekend,” Ms Johnston said.

“To have this high quality opportunity and for us to participate consistently is very good.

“It seems weird but it’s great to have everything else disappear and make something so good when you play music.”

Thrust into the piano lessons and eisteddfods from the age of seven, Ms Howard will be showing off her vocals at SHEP.

“You can learn off the other students that are there,” Ms Howard said.

“My grandparents on my dad’s side have a music room at home and my family is very musical.

“You play the song at the start of SHEP and it’s terrible and at the end it’s like wow we are good.”

The SHEP programs are presented by the Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University, in partnership with North Rockhampton State High School.

All students attending either program were nominated by their music teacher.