SHE’S A PEACH! Pitter patter of a new little Katter

The newest little Katter has arrived into the world, with Traeger MP Robbie Katter and wife Daisy welcoming a baby girl.

Announcing the news on Facebook, Mrs Katter posted a series of adorable photos including one of proud dad Robbie asleep beside his baby girl.

The pair named their first child Peaches Grace Katter, with mum Daisy revealing she was named after "her equally as beautiful great grandmother and matriarch of the family Peaches Antoine".

Welcome ✨ our beautiful little girl Peaches Grace Katter named after her equally as beautiful great grandmother and...

When the Katters spoke to News Corp in December about their impending arrival, the couple said they weren't ruling out 'Robert' if it was a boy.

"It'd (Robert) definitely be in the mix, let's say that," Robbie said at the time.

"It'd be hard not to consider it."

Mr Katter said after "almost a decade in politics … now the real work begins".

"We couldn't be happier, and would like to thank everyone for their well wishes," the new dad said.

Daisy and I are very proud to have welcomed our first child, Peaches Grace Katter, born 11.10am yesterday at the Mount...

Asked whether the child would have a future in politics, the Traeger MP laughed and said, "I hope not".

"I used to really love playing footy and stuff but … you don't necessarily want them to do everything you've done," he said.

The Katters have spent the past few weeks, like all of us, in isolation due to coronavirus.

O-fish 🐟 on maternity leave, awaiting the arrival of our bush babe 🌟! #38weeks 🐳

