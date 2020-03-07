Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two thieves armed with a knife threatened staff at a Rosslea service station before stealing money and cigarettes.
Two thieves armed with a knife threatened staff at a Rosslea service station before stealing money and cigarettes.
Crime

Servo staff threatened with knife in robbery

by KEAGAN ELDER
6th Mar 2020 1:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO thieves armed with a knife threatened staff at a Townsville service station, escaping on foot with cash and cigarettes.

Police officers, including the dog squad, were called to the Puma service station on Bowen Rd, Rosslea about 11.30pm on Thursday.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said two males were suspects at this time, with investigations ongoing.

No one has been charged.

It is understood the threatened staff were taken to hospital and treated for shock.

MORE CRIME NEWS
'Throw out Justice Act': Mentor urges change

Resident afraid in own home as crime cripples city

Woman crashes into house in bid to flee police

The brazen theft came just hours after Police Minister Mark Ryan flew up to Townsville and was questioned on how the State Government would tackle the city's crime crisis.

Mr Ryan and the three Townsville Labor MPs defended the legislative changes to the Youth Justice Act.

But Mr Ryan could not outline what solutions the State Government had up its sleeve to tackle the burgeoning issue which is angering people living across North Queensland.

More Stories

Show More
armed robbery crime knife knife crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two years of detention takes toll on family

        premium_icon Two years of detention takes toll on family

        News THE toll prolonged detention has had on a Biloela family is showing, as today marks two years since they were forced from their home due to a visa dispute.

        New business a proud highlight

        premium_icon New business a proud highlight

        News Beauty therapist under spotlight

        Brand new hands-on experience for young fishers

        premium_icon Brand new hands-on experience for young fishers

        News Next generation of fishers to learn valuable lessons to maintain the sustainability...

        REVEALED: Ballot draw numbers election day options

        premium_icon REVEALED: Ballot draw numbers election day options

        News Ballot paper order decided for two hotly contested council divisions