Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A bushwalker arrives at Princess Alexandra Hospital after falling and seriously injuring his pelvis at Tallebudgera Valley near Bonogin today. PHOTO: 7 NEWS FACEBOOK
A bushwalker arrives at Princess Alexandra Hospital after falling and seriously injuring his pelvis at Tallebudgera Valley near Bonogin today. PHOTO: 7 NEWS FACEBOOK
News

Seriously injured bushwalker airlifted to hospital

by Amber Macpherson
12th Apr 2020 7:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUSHWALKER has been flown to hospital almost five hours after falling and seriously injuring his pelvis in Tallebudgera Valley.

Emergency services were called to Tallebudgera Valley, near Bonogin, about 11.30am today to reports of a man in his 50s falling a distance while bushwalking.

The man had received significant injuries to his pelvis after falling a few metres.

Queensland Ambulance tasked its rescue helicopter to assist the man while also responding on foot with SES and Queensland Police officers.

The Rural Fire and Emergency Services were also on scene.

The man was winched in a serious but stable condition from the location and flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane about 4pm.

Queensland Ambulance media said the location of the accident was quite rugged terrain however the man was not alone or missing at any point during the ordeal, with a member of the public helping him straight away.

Originally published as Seriously injured bushwalker airlifted to hospital

bushwalker fall accident tallebudgera valley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family ‘gutted’ over virus restrictions in maternity unit

        premium_icon Family ‘gutted’ over virus restrictions in maternity unit

        Health A first-time mum was forced to choose between her partner or mother for support in the delivery room.

        Call to support 11,200 CQ casual workers in crisis

        premium_icon Call to support 11,200 CQ casual workers in crisis

        News Many casual workers are set to miss out on JobKeeper payments.

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        News Queensland coronavirus: Nine new cases overnight, 943 total cases

        Ministers thrashing out back-to-school plan

        premium_icon Ministers thrashing out back-to-school plan

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Will schools reopen at start of term two?