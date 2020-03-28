Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FLOWN OUT: Three females in their 20s flown to Rockhampton hospital after crash in Banana last night.
FLOWN OUT: Three females in their 20s flown to Rockhampton hospital after crash in Banana last night.
News

Serious injuries sustained in crash

Aaron Goodwin
28th Mar 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE female patients in their 20s were flown to Rockhampton hospital last night following a single vehicle crash.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Baralaba Banana Road at 6.50pm last night.

One patient was transported in a serious condition with significant abdominal injuries and spinal precautions after being thrown from the vehicle and another in a serious condition with significant chest injuries, spinal precautions, upper and lower limb injuries.

One patient was in a stable condition with minor injuries.

car accident crash hospital qas
Central Telegraph

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Medical practice moves to full telehealth

        premium_icon REVEALED: Medical practice moves to full telehealth

        News GP moving to complete telehealth for all patients from next week in response to Covid-19 pandemic

        Physical court appearances restricted by judge

        premium_icon Physical court appearances restricted by judge

        News Chief Magistrate issues new directions for Covid-19 response

        Happiness key to a good life

        premium_icon Happiness key to a good life

        News Acceptance and Appreciation. So many people have mental health issues and they can...

        Coronavirus Queensland: What you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: What you need to know today

        Health The latest on COVID-19 from NSW and beyond