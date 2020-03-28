Serious injuries sustained in crash

FLOWN OUT: Three females in their 20s flown to Rockhampton hospital after crash in Banana last night.

THREE female patients in their 20s were flown to Rockhampton hospital last night following a single vehicle crash.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Baralaba Banana Road at 6.50pm last night.

One patient was transported in a serious condition with significant abdominal injuries and spinal precautions after being thrown from the vehicle and another in a serious condition with significant chest injuries, spinal precautions, upper and lower limb injuries.

One patient was in a stable condition with minor injuries.