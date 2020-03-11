Seniors smash into 2020 calendar

FLYING START: Players of all skill levels are encouraged to take part in upcoming DCVSTA events.

THE Dawson Callide Valley Seniors Tennis Association is looking for players to participate in the DCV/Rocky v Bundaberg weekend on April 4-5.

The match will be held in Biloela with lunch and social tennis starting at noon on Saturday and the DCV/Rocky v Bundy teams starting at 8am on Sunday morning.

Men’s and ladies doubles will be on in the morning with mixed after lunch. Play generally finishes around 3.30pm on Sunday.

A meal at the RSL on Saturday night adds to the social aspect of the weekend.

The association is keen to encourage more players to support them this year.

This is a good chance for players to try seniors tennis, either for both days or for any of the three sessions.

All standards are catered for, the aim being to give every player enjoyable tennis each time they are on the court.

Cost for each day is $7 with lunch to be purchased on Sunday.

Players are asked to bring a plate for morning and afternoon tea.

Names can be given to Clarice White (4995 1128) or to the town representatives.

Players will have two other opportunities to play in Biloela this year – in our open tournament on May 23-24 and again when Rocky visits on July 12.

The AGM was held in Theodore in February.

David Barrett, Peggy Sack and Clarice White remain president, treasurer and secretary, with Malcolm Motley being vice president. Stewart Anderson is now our patron.

David paid tribute to Stewart for his previous 33 years as president and to the Hindle family’s long association with our club.

Harry was the original patron and Edna continued after Harry’s death until her death in October last year.

All other positions remain the same.

While numbers were down because four players were flood bound, an enjoyable morning of tennis preceded the meeting.