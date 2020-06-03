Secret to the perfect mashed potato

It's the foolproof way to make this winter staple. Picture: Taste.com.au

It's the foolproof way to make this winter staple. Picture: Taste.com.au

It's a year-round favourite but there's something about a bowl of creamy mashed potatoes during winter that makes it extra comforting.

Better yet, it'll only take you four ingredients and three simple steps.

Here's how to make the best, creamiest mash potatoes.

INGREDIENTS

1kg brushed potatoes, peeled, quartered

1/3 cup (80ml) thickened cream

1/4 cup (60ml) milk

50g butter, chopped

It's the perfect winter side, or a cosy meal in itself. Picture: Taste.com.au

METHOD

Step 1

Start with a floury potato or an all-rounder such as a Red Royale. Floury potatoes are drier and mash more easily than waxy varieties like kipfler potatoes. Place in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium and cook for 15 mins or until potato is very tender.

Step 2

Drain in a colander and set aside for 5 mins for the steam to evaporate from the potato - this makes it less watery. If the potato is too wet at this stage, you could end up with a very watery mash. Meanwhile, bring the cream and milk almost to the boil in a saucepan over medium heat.

Step 3

Return potato to the pan and use a potato masher, fork or potato ricer to mash until smooth. Mash in the butter - it should be melted and absorbed before you add the liquid. Add the cream mixture and mash until smooth. Place over low heat and cook, stirring, for 2-3 mins or until mash is heated through.

Originally published as 'the perfect mashed potatoes'

