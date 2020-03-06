Second time on big stage for Theodore artist

Theodore-based artist Wayne Martin from Nguram-Bang Aboriginal Art painting the design for the plinth of Johnathan Thurston's statue.

AN INDIGENOUS artist from Theodore who helped design NRL legend Johnathan Thurston’s statue will forever have his name carved into the artwork.

Wayne Martin from Nguram-Bang Aboriginal Art was approached by NRL legend Mr Thurston to contribute to the life-size bronze statue which has been installed at the entry of the new Townsville Stadium.

Mr Martin designed the artwork which envelops the plinth on which the statue sits.

Inscribed on the plinth is Mr Martin’s name and the meaning behind the artwork and the journey it explores.

It took Mr Martin seven days to produce the seven-metre work.

“It’s his journey, all the way from when he grew up and his parents drove him around to play football, through his NRL career and now retirement and his work with the community,” Mr Martin said.

“It’s big for indigenous Australians to have a statue like this one that’s been designed with indigenous artwork.

“I want to thank my elders and Thurston’s elders for this cultural knowledge they’ve given me to share with people.”

FOREVER GRATEFUL: Wayne, Danielle and Stella-May Martin with Johnathan Thurston at Thurston's statue outside Country Bank Stadium Townsville.

This is not Mr Martin’s first artistic association with the NRL.

He and wife Danielle helped design the 2019 NRL grand final rings and they presented the design to Mr Thurston in September last year.

Mr Thurston had no hesitation in collaborating with Mr Martin on the design of the statue almost immediately after the presentation of the design of the rings.

“He gave me an idea of what he wanted and we were on the same page straight away,” Mr Martin said.

“We really wanted to make sure we did it right and we’re really honoured that we got the opportunity to do it.

“We kept in contact with him as we went and he’s really happy with it when we spoke in Townsville.

“It’s important for us to hear him say that he’s happy, because it’s about him.”

Mr Martin said no words can describe how grateful he and his wife are for the opportunities afforded to them so far.

“It’s unreal and a lot of people say we are lucky,” Mr Martin said.

“There were opportunities for me years ago that I let slide and I sat back and wondered what if I took them.

“Now with our business we take these opportunities being very humbled and honoured.”

The statue immortalises Thurston kicking the field goal that sealed the 2015 NRL premiership for the North Queensland Cowboys.

Mr and Mrs Martin were invited to the unveiling of the statue on February 21 and enjoyed three days in Townsville with their daughter and sisters.

Mrs Martin handles the administration side of the business while Mr Martin paints anything from canvas art, football shoes, guitars and is also starting to make artefacts like spears and shields.

Moving forward the pair want to also provide cultural education wherever they can.

“It’s our passion to share our culture and take it to the schools,” Mr Martin said.

“It’s important for young kids, indigenous and non-Indigenous kids to understand the culture that makes up Australia.”

The Martin’s would like to thank their elders, Mr Thurston and Thurston’s elders from the Gungarri tribe for the opportunity and help with the project.