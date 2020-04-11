Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There was one new case of coronavirus confirmed on the Darling Downs yesterday. Picture: istock COVID-19
There was one new case of coronavirus confirmed on the Darling Downs yesterday. Picture: istock COVID-19
News

Second case of COVID-19 for Easter weekend

Cassandra Glover
11th Apr 2020 3:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DARLING Downs Health has reported one new case of coronavirus in Toowoomba today, bringing the region's total to 43.

There have been 34 confirmed cases in Toowoomba, four in Oakey, two in Kingaroy, one in Miles, one in Warwick, and one in Chinchilla.

There are currently 22 active cases on the Darling Downs, with 19 recovered cases, and two deaths.

There were nine new cases in Queensland overnight.

Contact tracing is underway for the nine new cases.

Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

For more information visit www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus

coronavirus toowoomba darling downs health services queensland health service
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family ‘gutted’ over virus restrictions in maternity unit

        premium_icon Family ‘gutted’ over virus restrictions in maternity unit

        Health A first-time mum was forced to choose between her partner or mother for support in the delivery room.

        Call to support 11,200 CQ casual workers in crisis

        premium_icon Call to support 11,200 CQ casual workers in crisis

        News Many casual workers are set to miss out on JobKeeper payments.

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        News Queensland coronavirus: Nine new cases overnight, 943 total cases

        Ministers thrashing out back-to-school plan

        premium_icon Ministers thrashing out back-to-school plan

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Will schools reopen at start of term two?