COMPANY CAR: A 2017 Toyota Hilux with company stickers on the side was stolen from an address in Banana this morning.

COMPANY CAR: A 2017 Toyota Hilux with company stickers on the side was stolen from an address in Banana this morning.

Police are seeking public assistance to locate a vehicle stolen from Banana this morning.

A 2017 Toyota Hilux with the registration number 497XSD was stolen between 5.30-6am this morning from an address in Bramston Street Banana, a QPS spokesperson said.

Police are seeking public assistance to locate the vehicle.

If anyone spots this vehicle or has further information, they are encouraged to call Moura Police on 4997 1923 or Policelink on 13 14 44.