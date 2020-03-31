‘Screw your joke’: Anger over virus hashtag

Millennials have a shocking new hashtag for coronavirus which goes to the heart of which members of the community CV-19 is killing.

The hashtag #boomerremover is causing a lot of anger on social media, but currently has about 780,000 views on TikTok.

Young people are attaching it to coronavirus posts on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter as more older people die during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Boomer" refers to Baby Boomers, the generation of people born in the post-Second World War baby boom between 1945 and 1964.

Coronavirus has killed more than 30,000 people globally, and the risk of its being fatal rises with age.

In Australia, 18 mainly elderly people have died from COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed on January 25.

Some of the #boomerremover coronavirus posts are kinder, recommending young people to care for their elderly relatives.

Those posts remind young people to wash their hands before delivering essential goods to their grandparents isolated at home.

On Twitter, dozens of people have changed their screen name to "BoomerRemover" and have blamed older people for climate change.

Some have made the suggestion coronavirus is the earth's revenge on the Baby Boomer generation.

The hashtag has been met with an angry response from many social media users, particularly those who have lost loved ones to coronavirus.

That prompted Millennials to write that boomer remover was "just a joke".

"Your sense of humour is considerably in question. The mother of a friend of mine (she is 79) died last week. Screw your joke," Stewart C Bryson wrote on Twitter.

Others said while they appreciate black humour, "now is not the time".

"Genuine question … would you still think it was funny though if it was actually your parents or grandparents who died in this way?", Rebecca Courtney wrote on Twitter.

And others pointed out that young people are not immune fro becoming seriously ill or even dying from coronavirus.

