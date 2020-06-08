Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A four-wheel drive is driven away from the scene of a fatal incident involving a toddler on a driveway in Perth's east. Picture: Channel 9.
A four-wheel drive is driven away from the scene of a fatal incident involving a toddler on a driveway in Perth's east. Picture: Channel 9.
News

Screams as toddler dies in horror accident

8th Jun 2020 8:28 AM

A Perth toddler has died after she was killed in a horror driveway incident, reportedly by her mother.

Police and paramedics were called to a home in Bayswater, in Perth's east, home just after 5pm on Saturday following reports a child had been had run over by a car.

Channel 9 has reported that a 19-month-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle owned buy her mum. The car was reversing in the driveway of their home when the incident occurred.

Tragically, a one-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car in a Perth driveway yesterday. Police say the...

Posted by 9 News Perth on Saturday, 6 June 2020

 

Neighbours told the network they heard a piercing screaming and yelling from both parents following the incident.

Images show a four-wheel-drive being taken away from the scene.

Western Australia Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

 

Originally published as Screams as toddler dies in horror accident

More Stories

accident driveway incident editors picks toddler death wa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clubs no longer obstructed by tough limits

        premium_icon Clubs no longer obstructed by tough limits

        News Community sport club can accelerate its return to training, with more players allowed on the court.

        We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        premium_icon We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        Property HomeBuilder website records 100,000 hits in a day

        Council to splash $1.3 million on community infrastructure

        premium_icon Council to splash $1.3 million on community infrastructure

        News Council’s share of the $200 million Works For Queensland program fund to include...

        'Life-long ambition': New police recruits for Gladstone

        premium_icon 'Life-long ambition': New police recruits for Gladstone

        News Meet the four new faces who will be on the police beat in the Gladstone region from...