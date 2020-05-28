Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick. Picture: Anthony Licuria. APL Photography – www.aplphotography.com.au
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick. Picture: Anthony Licuria. APL Photography – www.aplphotography.com.au
Celebrity

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie break up

by Francesca Bacardi
28th May 2020 8:16 AM

It's over for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie.

A source confirms to Page Six that the stars have broken up, saying the relationship "ran its course" but that other issues, including Disick's "past traumas" that led him to rehab, contributed to the split.

"Scott had gone back to his old ways," the source said, "and Sofia got fed up".

Disick, 37, and Richie, 21, had been quarantining separately, which also took a toll on their romance.

Scott Disick and Sophia Richie arriving at Sydney International Airport. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Scott Disick and Sophia Richie arriving at Sydney International Airport. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Our source added that Disick's relationship with ex Kourtney Kardashian - the mother of Disick's three kids - weighed on Richie.

"Kourtney didn't make it easy for her," the source claimed, "and you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long".

Disick and Richie began dating in 2017. They split in 2018 after Disick had allegedly cheated on her, but they got back together.

Disick spent Memorial Day weekend (May 25) celebrating his birthday with Kardashian and their children in Utah. It appeared to be his first major outing since he checked into - and then out of - rehab, where he was seeking help coping with the deaths of his parents.

Reps for Disick and Richie didn't immediately return Page Six's request for comment.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie in 2018. Picture: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Maddox Gallery
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie in 2018. Picture: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Maddox Gallery

 

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Scott Disick and Sofia Richie break up

More Stories

break up scott disick sofia richie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Engineering firm goes into voluntary administration owing $2m

        premium_icon Engineering firm goes into voluntary administration owing...

        Breaking A longstanding Mackay-based engineering company with a strong reputation in the mining sector has been put into administration owing creditors more than $2m.

        Coronavirus death scares Blackwater residents

        premium_icon Coronavirus death scares Blackwater residents

        News Some of the town’s older residents are apprehensive about last night’s confirmed...

        Council identifies ‘180 year waste storage site’ for possible move

        premium_icon Council identifies ‘180 year waste storage site’ for possible...

        News Council will undertake a $63,000 study to assess the opportunity of transferring...

        5 things you need to know about Blackwater virus death

        premium_icon 5 things you need to know about Blackwater virus death

        Health As the community comes to grips with the tragedy, here are five things you need to...