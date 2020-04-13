Menu
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
News

Schools to reopen as 7 new cases take QLD total to 990

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
13th Apr 2020 11:44 AM

Schools will reopen for the beginning of Term 2 in Queensland as the state recorded only seven new coronavirus cases overnight.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today confirmed schools will be open for the beginning of Term 2 but only for children of essential workers and vulnerable kids.

She said this would be reviewed on May 22.

Ms Palaszczuk said this was not a decision the Government arrived at lightly.

This means for five weeks of Term 2, there will be remote learning for many families until the decision is reassessed.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk gives an update on the coronavirus situation in Queensland. Picture: Richard Walker
Education Minister Grace Grace said the primary point of contact would be teachers and teacher aides.

Ms Grace said parents would have a new role, conceding it would not be easy.

Teaching staff including those working in boarding schools will also be able to be tested for COVID-19 if they're showing symptoms.

Minister for Education Grace Grace. Picture: Richard Walker
Queensland recorded only seven new coronavirus cases overnight taking the state total to 990.

Ms Palaszczuk thanked Queenslanders for their huge efforts over the Easter weekend where most abided by the 'stay home' message.

This means there were 35 new cases over the Easter long weekend.

Police issued 496 $1,334 fines for breaching social distancing measures.

 

 

 

Schools to reopen as 7 new cases take QLD total to 990

coronavirus essential workers queensland reopen schools term two

