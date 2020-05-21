Schools and clubs cashing in with grants

AN agricultural project teaching primary school students how to raise chickens is just one of the recipients awarded funding in the latest round of CS Energy’s Community Sponsorships Program.

CS Energy announced the recipients of Round 4 of the program, which included seven community groups and not-for-profit organisations from the Banana Shire.

The local groups sharing in more than $36,000 in funding in this round are Prospect Creek State School, Biloela Community Kindergarten, Biloela Bowls Club, Banana Shire Historical Society, Mount Murchison State School, Biloela Junior Rugby League Club and the Callide United Football Club.

Students at Prospect Creek State School are raising chickens from incubated eggs and, in the process, learning about animal life cycles.

Principal Rosalie Reynolds said the project aimed to engage children outside of the classroom.

“Our school vision empowers us to ensure innovative learning experiences are delivered daily and the outcomes of this project are educational, social and emotional,” Ms Reynolds said.

Mt Murchison State School principal Jodie Glenn it was extremely exciting news to be awarded a grant.

“This money has been used to purchase all the sporting equipment and structures needed for the new Multi-purpose court,” Miss Glenn said.

VERY THANKFUL: Madelin and Lucas at Mt Murchsion State School exploring some of the new sports equipment purchased with the CS Energy Grant

“We look forward to inviting CS Energy and the community to our grand opening later this year. “

Callide Power Station General Manager Brett Smith congratulated all of the recipients on their projects.

“CS Energy is proud to be able to give back to our local communities through our community sponsorships program,” he said.

“These latest sponsorships range from $1,500 to almost $9,000 and support projects that CS Energy believes will have a lasting, positive impact on the community.”

Round 4 Sponsorship Recipients – Banana Shire

Biloela Community Kindergarten, Grandfriends project – bringing preschoolers and senior citizens together

Biloela Bowls Club, New mower

Banana Shire Historical Society-Significance assessment at Greycliffe Homestead

Prospect Creek State School-Poultry agriculture project

Mount Murchison State School-New sporting equipment

Biloela Junior Rugby League Club-New ice machine for clubhouse

Callide United Football Club-Junior goal boxes