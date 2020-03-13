SCHOOL SHUTDOWNS: Staff prepare for coronavirus spread

WORST CASE: Schools across the region and Queensland are putting plans in place to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

THE possibility of closing schools in the region is now very real as the COVID-19 outbreak spreads across Queensland.

Sandra Wass, Redeemer Lutheran College principal agreed the threat posed by COVID-19 is legitimate given that schools in New South Wales and Victoria were temporarily closed this week after three students tested positive to COVID-19.

"It's about being prepared which will make our students have a level of comfort and confidence in what they're are doing," Mrs Wass said.

"We are being prepared for that eventuality (closing) should it happen or not."

Schools across the Banana Shire continue to receive best practice advice from the Queensland Health Department regarding being prepared for potential cases of COVID-19.

Mrs Wass said the school has a number of preventive and precautionary measures in place including sending home and isolating students who present themselves with a fever.

"We have implemented a range of preventive measures such as increasing and adjusting our cleaning regimen," Mrs Wass said.

"We are explicitly teaching handwashing to our students and staff and educating students about basic hygiene procedures.

"Ensuring we have single use cleaning products and switching from reusable cloths to single-use paper towels and disposable cleaning products so there's no chance of cross contamination."

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said that "Queensland Health is urging all communities to continue to be extra vigilant about health and hygiene at this time and we are following their advice by reminding students and staff of important hygiene practices that support public health.

"We have these strategies in place in our schools and children have also been reminded of them.

"To help stop the spread of germs, soap and paper towel is available across state schools and students are being reminded to wash their hands regularly, especially before and after eating, and after going to the toilet."

Mrs Wass said the school is prepared to continue teaching in the event either Queensland Health or the Australian Health Department asks Redeemer to close its doors.

"Our current utilisation of alternative or flexible teaching methods has us well placed to continue to deliver much of the curriculum to our students," Mrs Wass said.

"Our staff have met several times this week to discuss delivering curriculum using a range of online tools.

"We believe we are capable of delivering lessons to our students with the support of their parents.

"It's important for our kids that they continue to follow learning routines as close as possible because we know routing brings comfort to young children."

The decision on school closures will be at the direction of Queensland Health or the Australian Health Department.