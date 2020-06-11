Scary moment ‘hoverbike’ goes wrong. SEE VIDEO

A company developing flying motorbikes has shared scary footage of a recent test showing one of its product falling out of the sky with its rider.

Hoversurf, a Russian company now based in California, makes drones.

But these aren't the little hobby drones you see flying around town.

Hoversurf's interests lie in the oft-theorised future of personalised air travel, with the company's website advertising the "Drone Taxi", essentially a flying car, alongside a cargo drone that can carry up to 110kg.

The Hoverbike in action.

Most exciting is the company's Hoverbike, visually similar to a motorbike with four propellers designed to lift it off the ground and through the air.

If that sounds terrifying and dangerous to you then there's nothing wrong with your hearing.

Regular motorbikes are dangerous enough, even with the added safety feature of being on the ground.

Hoversurf opened orders for the S3 2019 hoverbike in 2018, costing $US150,000 ($A215,000).

But new footage released by the company could put some potential purchasers off.

The company said the vehicle's barometer malfunctioned before the crash.

Hoversurf added the bike fell from a height of 30 metres, but the pilot was okay.

"All safety systems worked well, and the pilot was not injured. Safety is our main concern. It is thanks to such incidents that our designs are becoming more safe," the company said.

The Hoverbike begins pitching forward before crashing to the ground.

It tried drumming up publicity a few months later when it announced Dubai Police Department would be adding its hoverbike to the fleet of exotic and unusual cars it uses, joining other rare vehicles like Bugatti and Pagani supercars, a LaFerrari and an Aston Martin One-77.

It's not clear how many Hoverbikes, if any, the company has actually sold, made and delivered.

