Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Woolies helpers
Woolies helpers
Health

Rural shoppers set to miss out on early trading

by Renee Viellaris
16th Mar 2020 5:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND's complex trading laws could prevent Woolworths from opening earlier in the regions to service the vulnerable desperately needing goods depleted by coronavirus panic shopping,

With some elderly finding shopping daunting because of crowds and spot violence, the supermarket giant declared it would open stores earlier just for pensioners, the disabled and other vulnerable Australians.

It is understood Woolworths is in negotiations with the Palaszczuk Government to allow it to open earlier tomorrow at 7am.

Queensland's complex trading hours allows stores in the southeast coroner to open earlier but those in regional Queensland cannot.

Other states are allowing the measure.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks outbreak pandemic panic buying smart shopping smart shopper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virus cases near 300 as death toll rises

        Virus cases near 300 as death toll rises

        Health Australians are facing unprecedented disruption to their daily lives as the coronavirus death toll increases to five and cases near 300.

        Students struggling with basic sentences

        premium_icon Students struggling with basic sentences

        Education Worrying decline in writing skills, experts call for overhaul in teaching...

        PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        premium_icon PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        Health ‘Be good to each other’: PM’s message as new restrictions enforced

        WHAT WE KNOW: Latest details about CQ COVID-19 case

        premium_icon WHAT WE KNOW: Latest details about CQ COVID-19 case

        Health Queensland Health releases second statement on confirmed Rockhampton coronavirus...