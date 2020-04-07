RSLs encourage driveway ceremonies this Anzac Day

REMEMBRANCE: Many Australians will take to their driveways at 6am on Anzac Day in lieu of a traditional ceremony.

REMEMBRANCE: Many Australians will take to their driveways at 6am on Anzac Day in lieu of a traditional ceremony.

A GRASSROOTS campaign for all Australians to safely gather at the end of their driveways on Anzac Day is quickly gathering adherents.

RSLs throughout Queensland are encouraging people to a moment of quiet reflection outside their homes at 6am on April 25.

Biloela RSL sub-branch president John Rathjen said the driveway ceremonies were a reasonable substitute for the usual protocol, despite his preferring the traditional 4.28am service.

“We’re disappointed that Anzac Day can’t be held, we accept the fact it can’t be held, but the number of people who stand in their driveways will point to people’s passion,” he said.

“If they’re really passionate they’ll be on their footpath at 6 in the morning.”

Mr Rathjen said Anzac commemoration had changed in the past century from an acknowledgment of the Gallipoli campaign to a recognition of soldiers in all wars.

Moura RSL vice president Jeff Dickson said commemoration was for the sacrifices made by tens of thousands of Australians.

“It’s a solemn and respectful remembrance for those who have paid the ultimate price of giving their lives for our country,” he said.

“Freedom has been hard won for us. It’s up to us now to make the country the best we can.”

Mr Dickson said people should care for each other in the present trying times.

“We can’t solve all the problems that are out there,” he said, “but do your best to take care of your friends or fellow [RSL] members.

“That can be with a phone call, dropping something off, and picking up some tucker.

“It’s where you can offer some support and help. Often the small things matter.”

RSL Queensland President Tony Ferris said the organisation was reassured to see Australians determination to find an alternative way to commemorate Anzac Day.

He said the five qualities of the Anzac spirit were mateship, endurance, humour, ingenuity and courage.