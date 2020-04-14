Rough end of the rod for fishers

CAST OFF:Keen fisher Darryl Cupitt said his peers across the region are ticked off about the new boating and fishing regulations.

FISHERS across Queensland have been both perplexed and outraged in the last fortnight with the backflipping on the Queensland Government's Covid-19 boating and fishing restrictions.

As of March 31, Sunwater has closed all its dams and recreation areas from public access.

Biloela's Darryl Cupitt has called and emailed the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) relentlessly over the past week to track down why Sunwater has closed off dam access.

"On a good day there'll be six boats on Callide Dam," Mr Cupitt said.

"You have one boat on the ramp at any one time and they are 300m away on the dam, I fail to see how that will spread the coronavirus.

"I would expect the DAF to be in touch with Sunwater and explain to people like me what the reason is for doing this.

"The DAF said to me they're not going to suggest to Sunwater to relinquish the ruling at all."

The confusion erupted on March 31 when the Queensland Government announced recreational boating would be heavily restricted in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus across the state.

Maritime Safety Queensland initially advised recreational boating was off-limits unless it was for essential travel before the Department of Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey clarified boaties could also still head out to fish for food and reversed his decision to close state-run boat ramps.

In his statement, the Minister confirmed boaters would be able to take to waterways, if they were catching fish for consumption or completing physical activity, such as kayaking or paddle boarding.

Mr Cupitt said the closest state-run boat ramp for Biloela residents is either at 'The Narrows' in Mt Larcom or at Tannum Sands.

"Anybody in the Boyne Tannum area can go to the boat ramp at the mouth of the Boyne river and catch a fish," Mr Cupitt said.

"You can see hundreds of people there at a time but we cannot fish at the Callide Dam or any freshwater dam in this area.

"Sunwater will allow no fishing in their impoundments yet the Government minister has said it's okay to go catch a fish to put food on the table

I don't think people in freshwater would spreads coronavirus quicker than those at saltwater boat ramps."

Callide MP Colin Boyce said that fishers and boaties in the region need to ask themselves if they really need to access the dams and waterways.

"It's an inconvenience for a lot of people but it's absolutely necessary in my view," Mr Boyce said.

"With some overlapping messaging and different messaging coming through it's difficult to have one rule for one and one rule for others.

"It is extremely difficult to allow for small exceptions in comparison to the final outcome."

A Sunwater spokesperson said "our primary concerns are the health and safety of our staff and the community and limiting the spread of COVID-19 by discouraging travel and public gatherings.

"Sunwater's position is referred to in a statement released by the Minister Natural Resources, Mines and Energy on Monday 30 March.

"Sunwater continues to undertake essential operational activities at dams, lakes and weirs including on-lake surveillance and monitoring."

The Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy has also closed off their 21 owned dams and weirs across the state.