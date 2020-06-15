Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MOVING ON: Peta Henders from Body & Soul Rejuvenation says that it will be an exciting next 12 months for her business.
MOVING ON: Peta Henders from Body & Soul Rejuvenation says that it will be an exciting next 12 months for her business.
News

Business rejuvenated with a flood of clients through the door

Aaron Goodwin
15th Jun 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STRESS release may be needed now more than ever for people trying to cope under COVID-19.

Thangool's Peta Henders said that clients were both anxious and excited to resume appointments for her massage and therapy service, Body & Soul Rejuvenation.

"It's been a positive response from the whole community and existing clientele," Mrs Henders said.

"There's also been a lot of expressions of interest from new clientele.

"To cease service was difficult for a lot of clientele and I have a varied clientele of different backgrounds, gender and age so I found myself checking on a lot of older clients who were maybe by themselves.

"Difficulty as well for me because being the nature of any therapist, you want to help but you couldn't do it."

Mrs Henders resumed services on Saturday after she made the decision to close up shop on March 24 before the government mandated the closure of massage parlours.

"I have overheads and ongoing expenses such as professional associations and training commitments so I had to make that decision," Mrs Henders said.

"It's given me a reprieve which I never wanted but it's also given me a moment to reflect on where I want my business to go and what I want for my clients and bring to the region."

Mrs Henders was fortunate to find another job after the closure of her business, operating machinery, something she had never done before but she enjoyed the challenge.

Moving forward, the Thangool business owner has committed to training courses to enhance the service she can give to her clients.

"I think it's going to be a very exciting next 12 months for my business," Mrs Henders said.

"Dry needling is something that isn't offered yet in the region and can give a deeper release to clients in acute or chronic pain."

banana shire body massage soul thangool
Central Telegraph

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        premium_icon NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        Technology Thousands of homes and businesses won’t be able to hook up to the NBN by its June 2020 deadline, figures show, and some could be waiting until 2022.

        PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        premium_icon PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        Breaking Scott Morrison is updating Australians on the fight against COVID-19

        30+ CQ businesses cash in on $4.2M in mining contracts

        premium_icon 30+ CQ businesses cash in on $4.2M in mining contracts

        Business The companies are working with BMA to prepare one of its mines for the rollout of...

        Contractors to bring $6 million boost to Biloela

        premium_icon Contractors to bring $6 million boost to Biloela

        News Workers to follow strict COVID health guidelines during the overhaul of a CQ power...