Business rejuvenated with a flood of clients through the door

MOVING ON: Peta Henders from Body & Soul Rejuvenation says that it will be an exciting next 12 months for her business.

STRESS release may be needed now more than ever for people trying to cope under COVID-19.

Thangool's Peta Henders said that clients were both anxious and excited to resume appointments for her massage and therapy service, Body & Soul Rejuvenation.

"It's been a positive response from the whole community and existing clientele," Mrs Henders said.

"There's also been a lot of expressions of interest from new clientele.

"To cease service was difficult for a lot of clientele and I have a varied clientele of different backgrounds, gender and age so I found myself checking on a lot of older clients who were maybe by themselves.

"Difficulty as well for me because being the nature of any therapist, you want to help but you couldn't do it."

Mrs Henders resumed services on Saturday after she made the decision to close up shop on March 24 before the government mandated the closure of massage parlours.

"I have overheads and ongoing expenses such as professional associations and training commitments so I had to make that decision," Mrs Henders said.

"It's given me a reprieve which I never wanted but it's also given me a moment to reflect on where I want my business to go and what I want for my clients and bring to the region."

Mrs Henders was fortunate to find another job after the closure of her business, operating machinery, something she had never done before but she enjoyed the challenge.

Moving forward, the Thangool business owner has committed to training courses to enhance the service she can give to her clients.

"I think it's going to be a very exciting next 12 months for my business," Mrs Henders said.

"Dry needling is something that isn't offered yet in the region and can give a deeper release to clients in acute or chronic pain."