ROLLING COVERAGE: Election seat to close too call

SO CLOSE: Just 25 votes is separating the Division 1 candidates after the preliminary vote count.

UPDATE: THE contest for the Division 1 seat on the Banana Shire Council looks almost certain to come down to the wire.

With 63.81 per cent of the Division 1 postal votes counted, candidate Jason Williams (514 votes) holds just a three vote lead over rival John Ramsey (511 votes).

There are a further 592 postal votes to be counted for Division 1.

Only last Saturday night after the preliminary count was count was completed did Mr Williams hold a 25 vote lead.

These results were updated as of 4.54pm April 1.

Division 1 candidate Jason Williams has a narrow lead at this stage over rival John Ramsey, with Mr Williams tallying 429 votes (51.50 per cent) and Mr Ramsey 404 votes (48.50 per cent).

After laying what he says has been years of groundwork, Mr Ramsey said that leading up to last night’s count, he hadn’t considered how close the battle for Division 1 would be.

“It’s been in the back of mind for years to stand for council,” Mr Ramsey said.

“Given the actual preparation I’ve done and walking the streets it’s hard to gauge who people will vote for.”

845 or 51.65 per cent of the votes have been counted so far in Division 1 and Mr Williams said he never doubted that this seat would be close.

“This isn’t the type of election you just romp in,” Mr Williams said.

“Most elections are close and I didn’t think it would be a walk in the park.

“I’m not nervous, it’s one of those things you put your hand up for and if people want you to do it they vote for you and if they don’t they won’t vote for you.”

Mr Ramsey said he hopes to mirror his family values should he be elected.

“As a councillor, we are on show and we are there to provide leadership to the community,” Mr Ramsey said.

“Our community needs to be proud of who it’s leaders are and that’s what I hope to bring.

“I’m happy if I get in and can do the job and I wish Jason all the best if he gets in.”

With 48.35 per cent of the postal votes still to be received and counted, Mr Williams said straight up anything can happen.

“It’s a small electorate with not a lot of votes and you only need to win by one vote,” Mr Williams said.

“It’s to close to call and I say John will say the same thing.

“If I get in I will do the job I said I was going to do and if I don’t good luck to John.”

The Electoral Commission Queensland website will progressively update the results as more postal votes are received and tallied.