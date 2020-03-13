Menu
Rockhampton coronavirus announcement imminent

Jack Evans
13th Mar 2020 9:19 AM | Updated: 9:25 AM
An announcement from Queensland Health is expected to drop this morning in relation to coronavirus cases in Rockhampton.

The Morning Bulletin has received tip-offs from a number of reliable sources claiming two patients at the Rockhampton hospital tested positive for the virus.

Queensland Health would not comment on the claims other than to say that an announcement on four new Queensland cases would be made this morning.

The state's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told ABC radio Queensland's tally of COVID-19 diagnoses had risen to 31.

Yesterday amid numerous tip-offs, Queensland Health refuted the claims after being contacted by The Morning Bulletin.

More to come.

