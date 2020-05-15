Rock star cancels Bluesfest show … again

ON STAGE: US singer Lenny Kravitz performs on stage at the o2 world in Berlin, Germany, 05 November 2014. Photo: BRITTA PEDERSEN

ON STAGE: US singer Lenny Kravitz performs on stage at the o2 world in Berlin, Germany, 05 November 2014. Photo: BRITTA PEDERSEN

AMERICAN rock star Lenny Kravitz has cancelled his appearance at a future Bluesfest 2021.

The 55-year-old singer songwriter, known for hits such as American Woman, Are You Gonna Go My Way and Fly Away, made the announcement on social media.

"Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, I have to cancel the Australian / New Zealand portion of the Here To Love Tour, and I will not be able to return for Byron Bay Bluesfest," he said.

"This is one of the hardest decisions we have ever had to make, but we need to keep all of you safe as well as my band and crew.

"I was looking forward to seeing all of you, and playing one of my all-time favourite festivals (Bluesfest); I hope we can all sing together soon.

"All ticket refunds / inquiries may be made at your point of purchase."

This is the second time Kravitz has cancelled his Bluesfest and Australian tour, after being a no-show for the 2015 Bluesfest.

The 2015 cancellation was "due to contractual scheduling conflicts beyond my control."

Kravitz was one of the headliners of the Bluesfest 2020 festival, which was cancelled on March 16 after a NSW order to avoid mass meetings was issued, due to the pandemic.

Bluesfest Byron Bay has not reacted to Kravitz's announcement, but on a statement in social media, organisers have promised details on touring, line ups and refunds for this year's tickets.

"Soon we will make an artist announcement of the many returning artists and also some surprises for 2021.

Bluesfest producers are hoping to attract enough interest for people to roll over their existing 20202 tickets to a 2021 festival with a line up announcement.

Musician Lenny Kravitz.

They also promised a Bluesfest Touring dates across the country to follow next week.

Bluesfest also had a message for those waiting for refunds.

"In our next direct communication with ticket holders, we are looking forward to informing you on exact time frames regarding when ticket refunds for Bluesfest 2020 will be available," the statement read.

"All wheels are in full motion and refund will be available very soon."

