Robert shows off battle scars from ’massive’ crash
ROBERT Irwin has taken to social media to show off his battle scars after a "massive" mountain biking crash this morning.
Sporting some scars to his face and his arm in a sling, a smiling Robert managed to flash his pearly whites away for a selfie.
READ: The Magic Millions gamble turned masterstroke.
"Wisdom teeth healed just in time for a massive crash on my mountain bike that resulted in a separated shoulder," he posted.
It's understood Robert came off the bike about 11am and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya, in a stable condition.
Fellow celebrities were quick to offer well wishes to the Wildlife Warrior.
Rove McManus wrote: "Because you're not hardcore, unless you live hardcore."
Amanda Keller wrote: "Your poor Mum."
Blue Wiggle Anthony Field wrote: "Ouch, get well mate."
Leslie Mosier wrote: "sending love and healing."