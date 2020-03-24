Menu
Roadblocks: How QLD’s border lockdown will work

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
24th Mar 2020 1:24 PM

TWEED Heads residents will only be allowed in Queensland if it's considered essential like work but they will not be allowed to socialise over the border once the QLD lockdown comes into place on Thursday.

RBT-style stoppages will be set up around the state with anyone needing to work in Queensland to apply for a permit.

 

People entering Queensland will be stopped by police from 12.01am Thursday as the state’s borders are closed to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she doesn't want anyone who doesn't need to come interstate to travel to Queensland.

"If you are living in the southeast you should not be doing any non essential travel during the school break," she said.

The Premier said Queensland did not have the resources to spend on contact tracing for people who weren't residents.

Authorities will be on the road from 12.01am Thursday to crack down on the borders.

 

 

The border crackdown will cover road, rail, sea and air with anyone who has non-essential travel booked urged to cancel or postpone immediately.

All work will be considered essential as will freight services, authorities like police and medical appointments.

But the State Government has not yet established how people needing to cross the border will be identified, with State Disaster Coordinator Steve Gollschewski said authorities were working on a permit.

"Trying to find something really simple to be able to identify those cars that can come through so that people can get through really quickly," he said.

 

 

 

 

He said it will need to be finalized by midnight tomorrow.

"If you can imagine, if you've ever been through an RBT in Queensland, with police presence ... it will be that kind of methodology," he said.

The Premier said the number of incoming passengers had dropped.

"I don't take this decision lightly, and I'm quite sure in 1918 they didn't take the decision lightly either to close the border," she said.

 

Originally published as Roadblocks: How QLD's border lockdown will work

