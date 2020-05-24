Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Keegan Jorna with his boys Tyrese and Dominic.
Keegan Jorna with his boys Tyrese and Dominic.
News

RIDE IN PARADISE: Coast dad dies in highway crash

Matt Collins
24th May 2020 3:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE motorcycle crash death of popular Coast tradie Keegan Jorna has robbed two young boys of their father and left his family and friends reeling.

Mr Jorna was killed after his motorbike crashed into a light pole in Mango Hill on Saturday morning.

He was only 36.

RIDE IN PARADISE: Mt Creek's Keegan Jorna
RIDE IN PARADISE: Mt Creek's Keegan Jorna

Keegan's younger sister, Robin Jorna, said her brother would be remembered as a wild, fun, crazy, surfing, riding, skateboarding, tattooed, artistic, party-loving local.

"He was loved by thousands across the Sunshine Coast and Queensland," she said.

"His smile was infectious as too was his personality and his love for life, family and his many friends.

"There was nothing he would not give or do to help anyone he could."

Keegan with his boys Tyrese and Dominic will be forever missed.
Keegan with his boys Tyrese and Dominic will be forever missed.

"Keegz" was a loving father to his two boys, Tyrese and Dominic, who Robin said were his world.

One of six children, he moved with his family from Yangan to Peregian Beach in 1998 as a shy teenager.

But even as a shy country kid, he soon became part of the Sunshine Coast.

Keegan was a well-known Coast tradie and owner of Oz Tiling for more than 10 years.

Keegan loved his cars and was a budding artist.
Keegan loved his cars and was a budding artist.

When he was not working to provide for his young family, he loved to draw cars and play mechanics.

"His pride and joy was his HQ Holden, he loved to take on weekend cruises with his family," Robin said.

Keegan has now been reunited with a daughter who was taken from him at birth.

His passing leaves behind a hole in the hearts of many.

He will be forever remembered as a dearly loved father, son, brother, uncle, and friend.

RIP: Keegan Jorna, gone too soon
RIP: Keegan Jorna, gone too soon

More Stories

keegan jorna motorcycle crash tribute
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We need to get this country moving and making money again’

        premium_icon ‘We need to get this country moving and making money again’

        News With his hotel at just 18 per cent occupancy, a Banana Shire hotel owner wants intrastate travel opened up in Queensland to survive

        ScoMo’s secret plan to save country

        ScoMo’s secret plan to save country

        Business Up to 412,000 new jobs could be created by boosting gas alone.

        Banana Shire a chance to share in $100 million

        premium_icon Banana Shire a chance to share in $100 million

        News Council to submit a list of projects for possible construction under funding from...

        $1.8b boost as Qld eyes $80bn in projects

        premium_icon $1.8b boost as Qld eyes $80bn in projects

        News Major road and rail projects are essential to turbocharge economy