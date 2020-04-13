REVEALED: Your new Banana Shire councillors

NEXT GEN: We reveal the two newest councillors to join the Banana Shire team.

The votes are in and a new era of the Banana Shire Council has begun.

In an absolute nail-biting vote count, John Ramsey is the new Division 1 councillor, winning by just six votes over Jason Williams.

Mr Ramsey said that besides a feeling of achievement, he immediately felt the sense of responsibility that comes with his new role immediately after he was declared the winner on Sunday night.

“It was a very healthy contest and I’d like to take the opportunity to wish him all the best in his endeavours,” Mr Ramsey said.

“I’d like to thank all the people that voted for me and even those that didn’t vote for me.

“When you take on this role you are here to represent both the people that voted for you and the whole shire.”

Judy Pender has also been declared as the new Division 2 councillor following a comfortable lead in the vote count over fellow candidate Colin Nevell.

Mrs Pender said she is excited and looking forward to the challenges ahead.

“I am so grateful to the voters because they consider me as a good candidate and that I will get things done and I would like to try to get things done,” Mrs Pender said.

“You go in there with the best of ideas but I want to observe and get the feel of the place and go from there.

“I feel like my heart is in this.”

Both candidates will be sworn into office Wednesday morning 9.30 at the Banana Shire Council Chambers, 62 Valentine Plains Road, Biloela.

The election results can be found on the Electoral Commission Queensland website.