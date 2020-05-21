REVEALED: When will your gym be open?

RETURN DATE: Kymberley and Brett Perry at Biloela Fitness are hashing out details for the stage two reopening of gyms across Queensland.

A PROPER ‘leg day’ workout on the leg press machine isn’t to far off with the reopening of gyms in Queensland as of 11.59pm June 12.

With the date not far away gym owners across the Banana Shire are working towards their own dates of reopening and how their gyms will operate under COVID-19 guidelines.

Biloela Fitness owner Kymberley Perry said she was aiming for a June 13 reopening but will announce a confirmed date soon after working through how the restrictions will impact operations.

Crossfit Grunt owner Shane Beahan has set June 13 as the date to reopen for classes and said that restrictions won’t have to much of an effect on the running of group workouts.

“It should be business as usual because we have a large space and run small classes,” Mr Beahan said.

“Most of the time we work out in our bubble anyway and a couple of meters apart.

“We normally do a partner workout once a week but we will avoid that for a while and make sure none of our movements are in each other’s pockets.”

Mr Beahan added that before the lockdown, they had already put in place a number of practices to ensure health and social guidelines were being followed.

“Going off the guidelines we are looking at the four squared metres per person rule, normal social distancing, keeping records of who enters the gym,” Mr Beahan said.

Sin-Ergy Strength owner James Kelly has set June 15 as a tentative date to resume classes and will confirm the date in the near future after a closer look into the guidelines to be provided by Queensland Health.

“We are allowed to open Saturday when we have one class normally but we will use that day and get back the equipment we leant out to members,” Mr Kelly said.

“There shouldn’t be much difficulty in policing the restrictions giving we don’t have any machines.

“We are COVID-compliant anyway with our gear wiped down after class and use.”

HEAVY LIFTING: Crossfit Grunt owners Shane and Roanna Beahan said members are chomping at the bit to get back.

Mr Kelly said that the goal is to ease members back into their small classes with a cautious approach in the first month which includes the possibility of only allowing 12 members per class.

Anytime Fitness Biloela will confirm the reopening date soon with a post on their Facebook page soon.

Urban Fitness Moura owner Cassie Ziebell is tentatively aiming for a June 13 restart.

“We had a lot of stuff in place before we shut so reopening isn’t too much of a drama,” Mrs Ziebell said.

“We already had hand sanitiser stations set up, we were increasing our cleaning of equipment and disinfecting it and all hard surfaces social distancing and we were checking temperatures as people came in.”

Mrs Ziebell said members need to be really mindful of the 20 person limit when the gym reopens but she is hopeful that dilemma doesn’t come into play.

“It tends to be maybe we get 15 people in that peak period so it shouldn’t affect us to much,” Mrs Ziebell said.

“It’s possible we may not be able to open for 24 hour access straight away so we have staff in to monitor numbers.

“We aren’t starting outdoor training at this stage but once we reopen we should be able to commence group classes in the first week.”