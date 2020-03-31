REVEALED: The best takeaway in the Banana Shire

BEST OF: Best takeaway in the Banana Shire as voted by you.

BEST OF: Best takeaway in the Banana Shire as voted by you.

WE ASKED you who is doing the best takeaway service in the Banana Shire and we’ve got a winner.

CHICKEN DINNER: The Biloela Anzac Memorial club chefs Emanuele Perrotta, Kirsten Murrell and Brad Ekblad.

Last Monday night we asked you via our Facebook page who does the best takeaway in the Banana Shire.

With 64 per cent of the vote, the Biloela Anzac Memorial has claimed the title of the Central Telegraph’s best takeaway service in this week’s ‘Best of Banana Shire’ series.

Greg Seagrott from the Biloela Anzac Memorial Club said under these trying circumstances regarding Covid-19, the support from the community has already been enormous.

“Our trade has been okay obviously still down on our normal restaurant roles,” Mr Seagrott said.

“The support of the town and I was talking to another takeaway owner yesterday and he said business has been really good.”

After having to lay off 20 staff members, mostly casuals to cover overheads, Mr Seagrott said the main reason for running with takeaway service was to keep his chefs employed.

“We put this together to keep our kitchen ticking over,” Mr Seagrott said.

“Chefs in country areas are so hard to come by and we didn’t want to lose any that we have here.

“We put this together and hoped it would work and it certainly is.

“We will make nothing out of that kitchen, we've kept the prices down just to keep those guys employed.”

Through the club’s two and a half year rebuilding phase, Mr Seagrott said takeaways aren’t a new thing for his team but deliveries have added an extra service component.

“We have done plenty of deliveries so far, particularly to help the elderly,” Mr Seagrott said.

“We have people that are RSA trained we have a courtesy bus as well to deliver.

“The laws have been loosened and we can deliver a six pack with a meal.

“90 per cent of our orders last night were deliveries.”

The chicken ‘parmy’ remains the most popular choice for customers said Mr Seagrott.

In this week’s ‘Best of Banana Shire’, the Jambin Hotel came in second place with 20 per cent of the vote and the Moura Tavern third with 16 per cent.

Stay tuned to have your say in the next round of ‘Best of Banana Shire’.

Whether it’s the best local hairdresser, the best cafe to grab a coffee or the best mechanic to see when you have car troubles – you will have an opportunity to put the spotlight on great locals.

Help us uncover the best of the Banana Shire!