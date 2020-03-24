REVEALED: The best customer service in Biloela

WE ASKED who gives the best customer service in town and we’ve tallied the results.

ON CALL: Sandy Smith from Dr Sandy’s Mobile Vet Service with Phyllis Alison and her dog Becky.

With 41 per cent of the vote, Sandy Smith from Dr Sandy’s Mobile Vet Service has claimed the title of the Central Telegraph’s best customer service in Biloela competition.

In just three years Mrs Smith has made a big splash with her mobile vet service.

Three years ago, Mrs Smith started up Dr Sandy’s Mobile Vet Service without any advertising and through word of mouth she has developed a long list of regular clientele.

A vet since 2011, Mrs Smith previously worked at the Callide Veterinary Clinic before taking the plunge as a sole trader.

“This is what I want to do, I really can't think of anything else I want to do,” Mrs Smith said.

“I grew up with animals and I love them because they are honest and they are who they are.

“They are very open and that's why people love them because they are good listeners and provide unconditional love.”

Covering the Biloela, Thangool, Jambin and Goovigen area, Mrs Smith offers general consultations, vaccinations and surgery.

Mrs Smith said that her work is diverse in dealing with a variety of animals including dogs, cats, horses, cattle, snakes and even guinea pigs across the region.

“Everyone and their pet is pretty good but there’s a lot of different aspects to my job,” Mrs Smith said.

“You’ve got the pigging dog that I stitched up this morning and the townspeople who have their little companion dogs and graziers that have the working dogs.

“There’s not to many truly aggressive animals but you’ll have one that’s in pain that you have to find another way around it.”

Mrs Smith studied at Murdoch University in Perth and is originally from Duaringa.

“Being nominated came out of the blue and I didn’t even know the Central Telegraph had this competition until a client sent to me a screenshot of the nomination,” Mrs Smith said.

“Some people openly tell you that you’re doing a great job but I love animals and you also have to like people.”

Michelle Duncan from Bombshell hair & Makeup finished second with 32 per cent of the vote with Simmons Bakery third on 12 per cent, Callide Veterinary Clinic fourth with 8 per cent and Carol Worbs from Biloela Foodworks in fifth at 6 per cent.

Stay tuned to have your say in the next round of ‘Best of Banana Shire’.

Whether it’s the best local hairdresser, the best cafe to grab a coffee or the best mechanic to see when you have car troubles – you will have an opportunity to put the spotlight on great locals.

Help us uncover the best of the Banana Shire!