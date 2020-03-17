REVEALED: The best coffee in Biloela, as voted by you

WE ASKED where the best places for a cup of coffee are in town, and after more than 400 votes, we have tallied the results.

TOP SPOT: The Rita's Blue Cafe team on a Tuesday morning, owner Rita Twomey, Annette Bates and Reegan Armstrong.

With 44 per cent of the vote, Rita's Blue Cafe serving up Vittoria coffee is considered the place to go for Biloela's best coffee, as voted by the readers of the Central Telegraph.

Owner Rita Twomey only opened up the doors to her cafe last October but her shop is already one of the crowd favourites.

Mrs Twomey admitted she had been checking in on the Central Telegraph's poll and inciting some friendly competition with Oasis Bar & Cafe Biloela owner Mark Di Ruggiero.

"Whoever wins it's great but I was just happy to get into the top five for the poll," Mrs Twomey said.

"To jump into the business and get straight into this top five I couldn't be happier. When I saw I won it was like 'holy crap we've done it!'.

"Now there's almost pressure on us to keep our level up."

The secret to a successful cup of coffee is more than just the beans they grind, she say, it's the right mixture of staff, consistency, and the great customers.

After a friend in Rockhampton introduced her to Vittoria coffee, Mrs Twomey knew she was onto a winner.

"I tried the bag myself and I found it to be a good smooth coffee," Mrs Twomey said.

"I did a test run of it about a month and a half ago and saw that all the customers loved it.

"Everyone came in and I didn't tell them that I changed my coffee. I let them drink and asked how was it and they said they liked it."

Between 7am-9am is when Rita's Blue Cafe is busiest and Mrs Twomey said she has a great team that she owes a lot of success to.

"I have wonderful staff without them I wouldn't be successful," Mrs Twomey said.

"Annette has been here since open, Reegan a month after and Lachie started at the start of the year.

"I can have time off or be away and I don't have to worry about them, they can all run the show without me.

"They make me proud everyday."

Mrs Twomey says it's important too to maintain a positive relationship with other cafes in town.

"If you look at them as competition you will fail," Mrs Twomey said.

"I'd rather focus on my thing and make sure we get everything right."

Oasis Bar & Cafe Biloela came in second on the Telegraph poll with 26 per cent of the vote, followed by Simmons Bakery, Monkey Pod and Grassroots Living Room.

Stay tuned to have your say in the next round of 'Best of Banana Shire'.

Whether it's the best local hairdresser, the best cafe to grab a coffee or the best mechanic to see when you have car troubles - you will have an opportunity to put the spotlight on great locals.

Help us uncover the best of the Banana Shire!